0124chemo1

First of 4 sessions of Red Devil chemo is in the books. Now I go home, take a boatload of meds (2 different kinds of anti-nasuea, an antibiotic for the suspicious red area around my port, steroid, Claritin (to help with the bone pain that comes from my Neulasta shot that I get tomorrow from a device attached to my arm) and wait for the side effects. My brother drew the short straw and came with me on this first visit. They require someone to come with in case I have an allergic reaction to the drugs. He's been a real trooper.
