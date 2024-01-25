0125neulasta

Previous
Nurse Phil (sister-in-law) checking my Neulasta injector to see if it's working, if it's done injecting medicine to increase my bone marrow production, and then to remove it...carefully. You used to have to drive to your infusion center the day after your chemo treatment for them to inject this. Now they have this fancy little contraption to do it automatically. I suppose it is more convenient but you still need to have someone to look at it because it is on the back of my arm. I can't do it myself. First day after chemo wasn't so bad, especially after I took my steroids.
