0127walk by diane5812
Photo 4327

0127walk

Took myself for a walk on this beautiful winter day before fatigue sets in (took my last steroids today). I slept 12 hours last night. I'm only averaging 6,000 steps a day but that's better than 0.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
