0131wig by diane5812
Photo 4331

0131wig

Wig styling day. Nice to be blonde without all the upkeep it took previously. :) But wigs are weird.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Photo Details

