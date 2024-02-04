Previous
0204freezer by diane5812
Photo 4335

0204freezer

It's time to clean out the freezer. I have been blessed with so many friends making food for me that I need to make room in my freezer. Lesson: I save way too many bananas and rotisserie chicken.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise