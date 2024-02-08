Sign up
Photo 4339
0208chemo
2nd round of chemo. This is the appropriately name "Red Devil" component, manually pushed by a nurse.Details in my Caringbridge site.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
