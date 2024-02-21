Previous
0221chemo by diane5812
Photo 4352

0221chemo

3 down and 1 more to go of the Red Devil chemo. Then 12 more of a drug called Taxol. Making progress.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise