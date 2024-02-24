Sign up
Photo 4355
0224breakfast
Breakfast. I've been concentrating on fiber but the focus was protein this morning. Scrambled eggs with cottage cheese, whole wheat toast with avocado. Couldn't eat it all but it was satisfying.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
