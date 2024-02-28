Previous
0228thumb by diane5812
0228thumb

One thumb is not like the other. Newest health mystery. Swollen and painful. Must be an inflammation of some sort. Appointment on Friday.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
