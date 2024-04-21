Previous
0421rummage
0421rummage

I don't feel great today. A good day to organize the stuff I've collected to donate to the church's rummage sale this week.
21st April 2024

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
