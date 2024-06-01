Sign up
Photo 4451
0531hair
Was in bed when I realized I hadn't taken a picture, so you get a pic of the status of my hair. Vulnerable moment here. Hard to get excited cuz it's snow white, very patchy growth, and a LONG way to go, but I guess it's better than nothing.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4451
photos
