0623artfair by diane5812
Photo 4473

0623artfair

Went to the local art fair with my bro. Had to stop several times to rest and catch my breath. Enjoyed all the art and people watching but the only thing I bought was cheese curds to share with bro.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1225% complete

