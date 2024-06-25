Previous
0625day2 by diane5812
Photo 4475

0625day2

Day 2 at radiation and I saw a little bit of home while waiting for the Dr. Split Rock Lighthouse on the North Shore.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1226% complete

