0628flower

I feel badly that this is becoming my own personal cancer journal. I'm sorry. I finished my first week of radiation and even though the treatment itself is only about 15 minutes, it is a stressful 15 minutes. And having treatments every day at a center 20 minutes away gives you no opportunity to stop thinking, "I have Triple Negative breast cancer. A cancer that is fast growing and aggressive and doesn’t respond well to treatments." So I am celebrating a weekend away from cancer treatments with a picture of lovely flowers at work.