0711cards

Now that I am only 7 days away from the end of my treatments, I am organizing all the cards I have received in the last 8 months from folks who have supported me in my cancer journey so I can write thank you notes to express my sincere appreciation. I am worried however, that folks will think that once my treatments are over that things will just go back to life before "C". It won't. I will be dealing with the side effects of chemo/radiation for months...could be a year, or even longer. Those treatments can cause secondary cancers and damage to organs. And the psychological impact of not knowing what is going on in the absence of treatment, will take its toll, I'm sure. I will still need support but I feel so needy. Not a good feeling.