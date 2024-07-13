0713mange

I was going to post a picture of me getting my ear flushed at urgent care until I came home and watched this poor bunny for at least 15 minutes as he tried to scratch the raw area behind his ears. It was so sad to watch.He appeared so miserable. Poor thing. He'll probably die a slow death from what I assume is mange. He had a partner bunny staying by his side for the entire time and then they both took off together. Sweet that the sick bunny has someone looking out for him but I hope he doesn't get sick too!