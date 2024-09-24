Previous
0924blood by diane5812
Photo 4566

0924blood


Have to draw blood the old fashioned way now that I don't have a port.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise