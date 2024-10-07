Previous
1007nodryer by diane5812
1007nodryer


Great timing when you have company staying with you.. This is what you resort to when your dryer is unusable.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
