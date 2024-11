1031october

Too much happening for just 1 picture. First snow - really ugly system with high winds and hard pellets of ice in your face. Annual skin check - 2nd medical appointment this week. And, of course, Halloween. Grandkids are getting older - had their own friend and family to walk with so I didn't walk with them this year. AT least the snow had stopped. Still windy and COLD. And it was 80 degrees a few days ago. Mother Nature can be so cruel.