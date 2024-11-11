Previous
1111mulch by diane5812
Photo 4614

1111mulch

I stuck around after work to help move this mountain of mulch to the other side of the church property. Only moved 8 wheelbarrow loads before my back and stamina called it a day. Barely made a dent in the mound but every little bit helps, right?
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
