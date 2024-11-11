Sign up
Photo 4614
1111mulch
I stuck around after work to help move this mountain of mulch to the other side of the church property. Only moved 8 wheelbarrow loads before my back and stamina called it a day. Barely made a dent in the mound but every little bit helps, right?
11th November 2024
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
