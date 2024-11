1114toenail

Ok - this is new. Part of my big toenail turned black. This is a well-known side effect of one of my chemos, but not this far out from my last infusion. So, went to the doctor today to find out if it was fungus, bruise or maybe cancer (melanoma can first show this way). They think it is just blood. I can't tell if I bruised it because I have chemo-induced neuropathy. IF it is cancer, the black area won't get bigger as my nail grows. So we wait......