1119art

My brother is the artist in the family but I had such an awful day at work, I needed to take my mind off it and do something creative. I started by finding a use for all the toilet paper tubes I have saved for my grandsons. The little blue pompom hat uses part of the tube and hides a Lindor truffle. Then I just played around (poorly) with making gift tags and birthday greetings. And started filling Advent calendars.