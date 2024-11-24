Previous
1124film by diane5812
Photo 4627

1124film

I really dislike this day - the process of putting up film to diminish the cold air coming through this window and the fact that I cannot open my blinds to let in the outside world until next spring when I take the film down. :(
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact