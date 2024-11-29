Previous
1128thanksgiving


Happy Thanksgiving. I have a tablecloth that everyone writes what they are thankful for on every year. This year I wrote, "Life."

Spent the morning with Sara before her in-laws came over for dinner and then I went to my brother and sister-in-law's for dinner and game night - Life, Sorry, Password and Blank Slate. My brother and wife adopted their daughter in their late 50s. First time out of my house with my current hair. Not comfortable with it yet but felt it was time to deal with reality. It is unmanageable and so unlike my pre-chemo hair!
