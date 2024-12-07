Previous
1207pastry by diane5812
Photo 4640

1207pastry

"If I have to get up early on a Saturday morning to go to my older brother's hockey practice, there better be pastries." He didn't really say that but I do think donuts helped get him there.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1271% complete

