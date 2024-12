1209tea

A lovely couple at church would buy me this tea when I was going through treatment. I had to drink so many fluids every day and this was one of the few things I could tolerate. They would leave them for me at work and say, "No strings attached." Now that I am through with treatment, they still surprise me with bottles but now there are strings attached. Literally. I have the BEST and funniest people as church family. :)