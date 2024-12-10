Previous
1210doctor by diane5812
Televisit with doctor about my bad back since I can't get in a car to go see him. No work for me today. Could barely get out of bed.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
Wendy ace
Get well soon.
December 10th, 2024  
