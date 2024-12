1214movie

My back allowed me to move off the recliner and on to the couch. Improvement but I still watched a lot of tv. This movie is very sentimental to me. It kind of mimics how Thom and I got together. We met on an AOL chatroom back when you had to pay by the minute to be online - just like this movie. He was in South Florida - me in Northern Minnesota. 2 months later he flew to MN to meet me in person and the rest is history. Knnw the movie?