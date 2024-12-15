Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4648
1215mats
The last time I brought my car to the dealer, their service person didn't put down paper mats to protect my mats and made these grease marks. I called to complain but it didn't do any good.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4648
photos
5
followers
5
following
1273% complete
View this month »
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
4648
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
I had that happen when I had an oil change once, never took it back there. Now I take it to the dealer in Peoria and they are cheaper than the shop here in town!
I think I’d take the mat into them and say clean it! Burns me up as I’m sure it does you!
Your back must be getting better?
December 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I think I’d take the mat into them and say clean it! Burns me up as I’m sure it does you!
Your back must be getting better?