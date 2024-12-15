Previous
1215mats by diane5812
The last time I brought my car to the dealer, their service person didn't put down paper mats to protect my mats and made these grease marks. I called to complain but it didn't do any good.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
Dorothy ace
I had that happen when I had an oil change once, never took it back there. Now I take it to the dealer in Peoria and they are cheaper than the shop here in town!
I think I’d take the mat into them and say clean it! Burns me up as I’m sure it does you!
Your back must be getting better?
December 16th, 2024  
