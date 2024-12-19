Previous
1219snowstorm by diane5812
Photo 4652

1219snowstorm

First snowstorm of the season. Went to work at 2 am before it started snowing to get stuff so I could work from home today. I really dislike winter.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact