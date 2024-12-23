Previous
1223snow by diane5812
Photo 4656

1223snow

I love how the snow sliding off our Little Free Library looks like a furry piece of fabric.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
Dorothy ace
And I love Little Free Libraries!
December 24th, 2024  
