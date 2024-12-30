Previous
The unfortunate part of the beautiful candle lighting ceremony on Christmas Eve, is all the wax drippings that need to be ironed up afterwards. I really dislike this job and no one even realizes it needs to be done or that I do it every year.
Look up candle wax drip catchers. Bobeches or something like that. I used to have some.
