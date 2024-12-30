Sign up
Previous
Photo 4663
1230wax
The unfortunate part of the beautiful candle lighting ceremony on Christmas Eve, is all the wax drippings that need to be ironed up afterwards. I really dislike this job and no one even realizes it needs to be done or that I do it every year.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy
ace
Look up candle wax drip catchers. Bobeches or something like that. I used to have some.
December 30th, 2024
