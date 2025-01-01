Previous
0101steps by diane5812
Photo 4665

0101steps

Well 2024 was the first year in 8 or 9 years that I didn't make my average of 10,000 steps a day. But considering the year I had when for months I got winded taking a shower, I'm proud of the 8.000+. Starting 2025 on track.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Photo Details

