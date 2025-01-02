Previous
0102pics by diane5812
Photo 4666

0102pics

Swapped out my
pics with my year of 2024 pics. From top left: No snow winter (Valentine's Day); whole family pic in Oct; goodbye luncheon for my beloved boss; celebrating my last chemo session with Sara; pumpkin carving with whole family; fun watching Jack at gymnastics (his passion); apple orchard with whole family in Oct; grandsons giving me their homemade countdown chain for my radiation treatments in parking lot of Owen's softball game. Inside pics: Cam's first birthday; fun watching Owen at hockey (his passion).
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact