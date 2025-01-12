0112snowthrower

This is the first snowfall (no more than 2" of light snow) that I can try out the snowthrower I got as a Christmas present in 2023. We have a plowing company but they don't always come out for this amount of snow and sometimes they come out so late that the snow has been driven over and created ice. The snowthrower definately helped my back but the driveway is so wide that it took many passes and it couldn't throw the snow all the way to the grass. So I had to rethrow snow I had already moved once before.It gave out about halfway done (either due to wet snow or battery died) and I did the rest by hand. But it helped.