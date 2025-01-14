Sign up
Photo 4678
0114curls
Boy, these chemo curls are driving me nuts. My hair is so fine and curly and it isn't long enough to do anything with. I tried some curl mousse this afternoon to try to get some definition/style. Sigh.
