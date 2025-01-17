Previous
0117sunrise by diane5812
Photo 4681

0117sunrise

One of the benefits of getting up before the sun.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1282% complete

Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
January 17th, 2025  
