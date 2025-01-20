Previous
0120innauguration by diane5812
0120innauguration

I only tuned in to see what she was wearing. She has really good posture.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
JudyC ace
She's a classy lady, for sure!
January 21st, 2025  
