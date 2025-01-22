Previous
0122curls by diane5812
Photo 4686

0122curls

Done fighting the chemo curls. Out of the shower and crunching my hair using curl mousse. When it dries I look like a brillo pad.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1283% complete

