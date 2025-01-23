Sign up
Photo 4687
0123work
It doesn't look like much (looked much worse yesterday) but one look at this picture will bring me back to how stressful this week was getting our Annual Report done before Friday
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4688
photos
5
followers
5
following
1284% complete
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
4687
4688
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Dorothy
ace
It looks very nice, but wouldn’t want your stress. Hopefully now it will be smooth sailing at least till the next report.
January 24th, 2025
