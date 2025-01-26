Sign up
Photo 4690
0126nosnow
My backyard gets little sun so it always has more snow than my neighbors. But I am thankful that it has been a pretty mild snow year so far, as you can tell by my neighbors. It makes driving to work so much less stressful.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
GaryW
Interesting! We have snow remaining from earlier in the week in our backyard under the Pine trees!
January 26th, 2025
