0126nosnow by diane5812
My backyard gets little sun so it always has more snow than my neighbors. But I am thankful that it has been a pretty mild snow year so far, as you can tell by my neighbors. It makes driving to work so much less stressful.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
GaryW
Interesting! We have snow remaining from earlier in the week in our backyard under the Pine trees!
January 26th, 2025  
