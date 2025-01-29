Previous
0129table by diane5812
Photo 4693

0129table

My daughter is having surgery next week. Bringing over this adjustable table for her to use during recovery. It was so useful during my recovery.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1285% complete

