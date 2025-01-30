Previous
0130heat by diane5812
Basking in incredible sunshine and 51 degrees in the middle of a Minnesota winter!
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
GaryW
It looks relaxing and invigorating!
January 30th, 2025  
