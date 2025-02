0202michelle

Michelle used to be my pastor/boss 20 years ago. She was/is great. Now she is the District Superintendent for the region my current job/church is in. She came to worship today to announce that my current pastor/boss of the last 6 months is moving on and her last day with us was last Friday. It's been a difficult 6 months but I wish only good things for Hannah as she transitions to something new and different.