Previous
0205prayer by diane5812
Photo 4700

0205prayer

Praying for my daughter who had 9 hours of surgery on Monday. Lots of pain. And potential for problems.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact