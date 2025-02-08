Previous
0207sara by diane5812
Photo 4703

0207sara

Picked up 3 hampers worth of laundry from Sara's to do at my house.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact