Previous
0213lights by diane5812
Photo 4708

0213lights

I love that the development next to the church keeps white twinkle lights up all year - they give off a glow in the darkness.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact