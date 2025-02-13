Sign up
Photo 4708
0213lights
I love that the development next to the church keeps white twinkle lights up all year - they give off a glow in the darkness.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
