Previous
0214puzzle by diane5812
Photo 4709

0214puzzle

Finished the puzzle in record time for me - 10 days. The last piece - part of the chimney stack of the train - drove me crazy. Could not find it for the life of me until it was the last piece left.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact