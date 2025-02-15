Previous
0215lenny by diane5812
Photo 4710

0215lenny

This is Lenny. My duplex neighbor's girlfriend and her dog moved in several months ago. Lenny is her dog and I finally met him while shoveling the snow off my deck.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact