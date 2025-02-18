Previous
0218owen by diane5812
Photo 4713

0218owen

It was the unofficial "Bring your grandchild to work day". There was no school today. Owen is on the left. His schoolmate and his sister were at church, too (their grandmother is the Chair of the congregation) and we were having a meeting.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact